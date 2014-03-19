Vietnam index at 4-yr high on hopes of bad debts easing

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index climbed 0.96 percent to end at 605.59 points on Wednesday, its highest in nearly four and a half years, boosted by positive sentiment from a central bank move that buys banks more time to tackle toxic debts. Hanoi-based BIDV led the gains, with shares rising 3.57 percent. Military Bank was up 4.58 percent and steel producer Hoa Phat Group jumped 5.21 percent, as most VN30 equities climbed. The State Bank of Vietnam will require lenders to follow a new process of debt classification from Jan. 1 next year, instead of the June 1 date previously set. The delay, analysts said, was intended to give more time for banks to work at whittling down their non-performing loans ratios while giving enterprises more time to repay their debts. "Investors are optimistic because this postponement benefits not only banks but also other sectors in the economy," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 605.59 PREV. CLOSE 599.85 % CHANGE 0.96% HIGH 605.91 LOW 600.42 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.402 Change (%) 3-mnth 18.723 Change (%) 1-year 25.196 52-week high 603.24 17-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)