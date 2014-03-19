FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index at 4-yr high on hopes of bad debts easing
March 19, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index at 4-yr high on hopes of bad debts easing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index 
climbed 0.96 percent to end at 605.59 points on Wednesday, its
highest in nearly four and a half years, boosted by positive
sentiment from a central bank move that buys banks more time to
tackle toxic debts.
    Hanoi-based BIDV led the gains, with shares rising
3.57 percent. Military Bank was up 4.58 percent and
steel producer Hoa Phat Group jumped 5.21 percent, as
most VN30 equities climbed.
    The State Bank of Vietnam will require lenders to follow a
new process of debt classification from Jan. 1 next year,
instead of the June 1 date previously set. 
    The delay, analysts said, was intended to give more time for
banks to work at whittling down their non-performing loans
ratios while giving enterprises more time to repay their debts.
    "Investors are optimistic because this postponement benefits
not only banks but also other sectors in the economy," said
analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       605.59           
              PREV. CLOSE       599.85           
                 % CHANGE        0.96%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       605.91           
                      LOW       600.42           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.402           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       18.723           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.196           
                                                 
             52-week high       603.24  17-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

