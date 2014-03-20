FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday on profit taking
March 20, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fell
0.26 percent at Thursday's break, coming down from a high of
more than four years scaled a day earlier and led by selling in
equities that rose in recent weeks.
    Food producer Masan Group led the fall, dropping
1.85 percent while top insurer Baoviet Holdings lost
0.82 percent.
    "Investors took profit out of penny stocks and some blue
chips after recent gains," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An
Binh Securities.
    The VN Index closed at its highest since October 2009 on
Wednesday, fuelled by a central bank decision to delay the start
of a new debt classification process, giving banks more time to
tackle non-performing loans. 
    Trading volume was high, reaching 126.7 million shares at
midday on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, compared with the
full-day average over the past five days of 171.7 million,
according to Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       604.02           
              PREV. CLOSE       605.59           
                 % CHANGE       -0.26%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       608.51           
                      LOW       602.71           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.752           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       19.616           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.039           
                                                 
             52-week high       605.91  19-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

