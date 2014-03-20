Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday on profit taking

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fell 0.26 percent at Thursday's break, coming down from a high of more than four years scaled a day earlier and led by selling in equities that rose in recent weeks. Food producer Masan Group led the fall, dropping 1.85 percent while top insurer Baoviet Holdings lost 0.82 percent. "Investors took profit out of penny stocks and some blue chips after recent gains," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The VN Index closed at its highest since October 2009 on Wednesday, fuelled by a central bank decision to delay the start of a new debt classification process, giving banks more time to tackle non-performing loans. Trading volume was high, reaching 126.7 million shares at midday on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, compared with the full-day average over the past five days of 171.7 million, according to Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 604.02 PREV. CLOSE 605.59 % CHANGE -0.26% HIGH 608.51 LOW 602.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.752 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.616 Change (%) 1-year 26.039 52-week high 605.91 19-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)