Vietnam index closes down 0.9 pct; rebound expected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.9 pct; rebound expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.88 at 600.26 points on Thursday as
investors took profits from some blue chips following a recent
run of gains.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the losses, with
shares dropping 2.05 percent, followed by food producer Masan
Group, which decreased 2.78 percent.
    The VN Index has gained 5.6 percent since the beginning of
March. It closed at its highest since October 2009 on Wednesday
after the central bank gave lenders more time to tackle bad
debts. 
    "This is a normal reaction in the market after such
consistent gains," said Nguyen Hoai Nam of Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    The index is likely to further rise after a few corrections,
analysts said, as sentiment improves about a better outlook for
the macro economy.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       600.26           
              PREV. CLOSE       605.59           
                 % CHANGE       -0.88%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       608.51           
                      LOW       600.03           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.752           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       19.616           
        Change (%) 1-year       26.039           
                                                 
             52-week high       605.91  19-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
