Vietnam index closes down 0.9 pct; rebound expected

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.88 at 600.26 points on Thursday as investors took profits from some blue chips following a recent run of gains. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the losses, with shares dropping 2.05 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group, which decreased 2.78 percent. The VN Index has gained 5.6 percent since the beginning of March. It closed at its highest since October 2009 on Wednesday after the central bank gave lenders more time to tackle bad debts. "This is a normal reaction in the market after such consistent gains," said Nguyen Hoai Nam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The index is likely to further rise after a few corrections, analysts said, as sentiment improves about a better outlook for the macro economy. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 600.26 PREV. CLOSE 605.59 % CHANGE -0.88% HIGH 608.51 LOW 600.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.752 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.616 Change (%) 1-year 26.039 52-week high 605.91 19-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)