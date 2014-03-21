FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.25 pct; liquidity high
March 21, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.25 pct; liquidity high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.25 percent on Friday in high liquidity, with
local buying appetite offsetting foreign selling that stretched
to a third straight session.
    Market volume was 230 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange, the highest in one month, according to Reuters
data. Foreigners sold a net 195 billion dong of equities on
Friday.
    Property developer Vingroup led the gains, jumping
2.61 percent to end at 78,500 dong ($3.72), followed by a
1.3-percent rise for Vietcombank, the country's biggest
listed bank by capitalisation.   
    Le Dac An, an analyst at Tan Viet Securities, said a selloff
by exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam had
erased gains in earlier trading, but he anticipated sentiment
would remain positive in the weeks ahead.
    The index hit a more than four-year high on Wednesday,
boosted by central bank moves to cut key rates and delay the
start of a new loans classification procedure, allowing banks
more time to tackle bad debts. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       601.75           
              PREV. CLOSE       600.26           
                 % CHANGE        0.25%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       607.22           
                      LOW       600.26           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.117           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       18.993           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.247           
                                                 
             52-week high       608.51  20-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

