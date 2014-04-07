FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 1.1 pct at midday, blue chips lead
#Asia
April 7, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 1.1 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 1.1 percent at the break on Monday, lead by
strong gains of the market's top two listed firms following
solid earnings and higher dividend payout rate.
    Shares in PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm, rose 3.47 percent to 89,500 dong ($4.25) each by
midday, after hitting a record intraday of 90,000 dong,
following higher-than-expected earnings.
    The company's net profit in the first quarter ended March
reached 2.9 trillion dong ($137.5 million), 29 percent above its
target, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm said in a statement on
its website.
    Top dairy manufacturer Vinamilk advanced 2.07
percent on Monday, after the firm sought shareholders'
permission to raise its 2013 dividend payment to 48 percent of
the share's face value, from 34 percent previously projected, it
said in a statement.
    Vinamilk also planned to issue bonus shares, said the
statement.
    "Blue chips, which have not had strong gains recently, could
further rise and lift the index past its 609-point resistance
level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       599.57            
              PREV. CLOSE       593.04            
                 % CHANGE        1.10%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       600.17            
                      LOW       595.35            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.048            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.348            
        Change (%) 1-year        19.24            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

