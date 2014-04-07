FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index at 2-wk high on results, dividend plans
April 7, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index at 2-wk high on results, dividend plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 1.27 percent on Monday at the highest level in
nearly two weeks, backed by solid corporate earnings and plans
for dividend payments by the market's two largest firms.
    The index closed at 600.57 points, the highest since March
25, based on Reuters data. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company
by market capitalisation, ended up 3.47 percent at a record high
of 89,500 dong ($4.25) per share after the firm said in a
statement its first-quarter net profit was 29 percent above
target.
    PetroVietNam Gas also sought shareholders' permission to
raise its 2013 dividend payment to 42 percent of the share's
face value, from 20 percent previously projected, an online news
website said on Monday.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk ended up 2.07 percent,
after the firm said in a statement it would ask shareholders'
approval to pay a dividend at 48 percent of the share's face
value, above an initial target of 34 percent.
    "Money inflow is shifting from small- and mid-cap stocks to
blue chips, which is likely to lift the index further," said
analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       600.57            
              PREV. CLOSE       593.04            
                 % CHANGE        1.27%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       602.55            
                      LOW       595.35            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.048            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.348            
        Change (%) 1-year        19.24            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
