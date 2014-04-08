FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, Vinamilk leads
April 8, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, Vinamilk leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.18 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in several blue chips thanks in part to dividend payment
plans.
    Shares in dairy product maker Vinamilk edged up
0.68 percent, extending the 2-percent gain on Monday when the
company said it would seek shareholders' approval to raise the
dividend rate paid for 2013. 
    Food producer Masan Group advanced 1.06 percent and
top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 0.67 percent.
    The index might further rise in the short term before
reaching its resistance level at around 609 points, around which
it dropped last month, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC
Securities.
    The index lost a combined 3.2 percent in two sessions right
after March 24 when it hit 607.55 points, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       601.64            
              PREV. CLOSE       600.57            
                 % CHANGE        0.18%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       602.64            
                      LOW       598.52            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.591            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.731            
        Change (%) 1-year       19.497            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

