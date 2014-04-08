Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, Vinamilk leads

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.18 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by gains in several blue chips thanks in part to dividend payment plans. Shares in dairy product maker Vinamilk edged up 0.68 percent, extending the 2-percent gain on Monday when the company said it would seek shareholders' approval to raise the dividend rate paid for 2013. Food producer Masan Group advanced 1.06 percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 0.67 percent. The index might further rise in the short term before reaching its resistance level at around 609 points, around which it dropped last month, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. The index lost a combined 3.2 percent in two sessions right after March 24 when it hit 607.55 points, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 601.64 PREV. CLOSE 600.57 % CHANGE 0.18% HIGH 602.64 LOW 598.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.591 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.731 Change (%) 1-year 19.497 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)