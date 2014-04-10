FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking
April 10, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.2 percent at the break on Thursday as
investors took profit after the index rose to its resistance
level near 609 points, an analyst said.
    Gains in blue chips lifted the index to 608.89 points
earlier in the morning, the intraday high and which was the 
strong resistance level, before cautious investors sold shares
for profits, said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank
Kim Eng Securities.
    The index has risen a combined 3.7 percent over the past
four sessions ending April 8, Reuters data showed, mostly on
gains of blue chips.
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp fell 4.88 percent
and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 1.36 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       602.04             
              PREV. CLOSE       603.25             
                 % CHANGE       -0.20%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       608.89             
                      LOW       601.71             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.053             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.387             
        Change (%) 1-year       19.064             
                                                   
             52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

