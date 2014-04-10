FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
April 10, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct on selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.32 percent on Thursday due to investors'
selling that emerged when the index approached its 53-month
high.
    The index rose to 608.89 points early on Thursday, nearing
the 609.46 points hit on March 25, the highest since October
2009, as some blue chips advanced, but investors selling for
profits pulled the market down to close at 601.33 points.
    "Investors sold stocks that have reached high price levels,"
said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the losses, with
shares dropping 2.04 percent, and confectionery firm Kinh Do
Corp fell 6.5 percent.
    "Whether the index will be able to surpass this strong
resistance level depends on the first quarter business results
of most firms and business target for this year, which will be
announced soon," Long said.
    Listed companies are required to hold annual shareholder
meetings before the end of April, at which they will announce
their targets for 2014. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       601.33            
              PREV. CLOSE       603.25            
                 % CHANGE       -0.32%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       608.89            
                      LOW       600.43            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.053            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.387            
        Change (%) 1-year       19.064            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

