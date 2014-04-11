Vietnam index down 0.8 pct at midday on cautious sentiment

HANOI, April 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.81 percent at the break on Friday as investors were cautious after recent losses on the U.S. markets and profit taking in the previous session on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, an analyst said. Property firm Vingroup led the losses, with shares dropping 2.13 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group that decreased 1.55 percent. "Investors were cautious on the losses of VN Index and the U.S stock market on Thursday," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. VN Index lost 0.3 percent on Thursday after hitting its 53-month high level. Wall Street stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors exited technology and biotech shares, extending recent weakness and knocking the Nasdaq down by more than 3 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 596.46 PREV. CLOSE 601.33 % CHANGE -0.81% HIGH 600.06 LOW 594.96 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.022 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.877 Change (%) 1-year 21.114 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)