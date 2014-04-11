FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.8 pct at midday on cautious sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.81 percent at the break on Friday as investors
were cautious after recent losses on the U.S. markets and profit
taking in the previous session on the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange, an analyst said.
    Property firm Vingroup led the losses, with shares
dropping 2.13 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group
 that decreased 1.55 percent.
    "Investors were cautious on the losses of VN Index and the
U.S stock market on Thursday," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan
at An Binh Securities.
    VN Index lost 0.3 percent on Thursday after hitting its
53-month high level. 
    Wall Street stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors exited
technology and biotech shares, extending recent weakness and
knocking the Nasdaq down by more than 3 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       596.46           
              PREV. CLOSE       601.33           
                 % CHANGE       -0.81%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       600.06           
                      LOW       594.96           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.022           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.877           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.114           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

