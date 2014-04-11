FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.1 pct, gains expected
April 11, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.1 pct, gains expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.13 percent on Friday, with bargain hunting
late in the session narrowing earlier losses, and analysts
expected the index to soon rebound.
    Most stocks fell, led by property firm Vingroup 
that lost 2.13 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk
 that decreased 0.69 percent.
    But gains in a few blue chips on Friday afternoon reverted
earlier losses, including PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's
largest listed firm, with a 2.16-percent advance.
    Shares in food producer Masan Group rose 1.03
percent after the company projected its net profit in 2014 to
rise at least 39 percent from last year, it said in a statement
on its website.
    "Investors have started to pick up shares which have
fallen," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital
Securities.
    The index could bounce back soon, lifted by gains in several
blue chips, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       600.57            
              PREV. CLOSE       601.33            
                 % CHANGE       -0.13%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       602.01            
                      LOW       594.96            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.022            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.877            
        Change (%) 1-year       21.114            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
