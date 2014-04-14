FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index edges down at midday on cautious sentiment
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges down at midday on cautious sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.21 percent at the mid-day break on Monday as
investors turned cautious following recent declines, an analyst
said.
    Real-estate led the fall with Vingroup losing 0.72
percent and HAGL Co dipping 0.35 percent.
    Bank shares also dropped with Eximbank down 0.71
percent and Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed bank,
falling 0.65 percent.
    "The trading volume, which was at a low level during past
two weeks, pushed investor sentiment down," said analyst Nguyen
Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    "Big investors might sell a large amount of shares this week
as some stocks have already risen too much over their expected
prices," Tuan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
              VN Index     599.31             
           PREV. CLOSE     600.57             
              % CHANGE     -0.21%             
                                              
                  HIGH      602.7             
                   LOW     597.81             
                                              
     Change (%) 1-mnth      2.051             
     Change (%) 3-mnth      15.73             
     Change (%) 1-year     19.144             
                                              
          52-week high     609.46    25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.