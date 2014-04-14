FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.74 pct, blue-chips lead fall
April 14, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.74 pct, blue-chips lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 extended losses to a third straight session on Monday and
ended down 0.74 percent, led by a fall in blue-chips as
investors turned cautious.
    Most blue-chips in the banking sector fell with Eximbank
 dropping 1.42 percent, Vietcombank losing 0.97
percent and Vietinbank down 0.6 percent.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company
by market capitalisation, ended down 0.53 percent after hitting
a record high close of 94,500 dong ($4.48) on Friday.
    While the market had risen strongly in the past three
months, a lack of positive news has led to slower cash flow into
the market, said Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     596.11           
           PREV. CLOSE     600.57           
              % CHANGE     -0.74%           
                                            
                  HIGH      602.7           
                   LOW     596.05           
                                            
     Change (%) 1-mnth      2.051           
     Change (%) 3-mnth      15.73           
     Change (%) 1-year     19.144           
                                            
          52-week high     609.46  25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

