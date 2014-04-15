FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.26 pct by midday on foreign selling
April 15, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.26 pct by midday on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.26 percent by mid-day on Tuesday due to
profit-taking by foreign investors in some blue chips, an
analyst said.
    Bank shares led the fall, with Vietcombank losing
0.98 percent, Military Commercial Bank dropping 1.3
percent and Eximbank falling 0.72 percent.
    "Foreign investors have been selling blue chips after they
hit good prices since last week and other investors remained
cautious," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital
Securities.
    Foreign investors have been net sellers in the past five
trading sessions on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best
performing bourse so far this year. They have sold stocks worth
of 595 billion dong ($28.2 million) since April 7.
    Minh expects the index to trade below 600 points this week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
                 VN Index       594.54           
              PREV. CLOSE       596.11           
                 % CHANGE       -0.26%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       597.99           
                      LOW        592.5           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.121           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        14.13           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.604           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
