Vietnam index ends near 2-wk low; investors cut losses

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index marked its fourth straight session of losses on Tuesday, dropping 1.68 percent to close near a two-week low as investors sold shares on expectation of further declines. "The index is likely to drop more and could fall straight to 560 points," said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Vietnamese equities have been trending downward over the past weeks, but steep falls were prevented by gains in select blue-chips that reported good corporate results and positive annual targets, Khanh said. Foreign investors were net sellers of 595 billion dong ($28.2 million) worth of Vietnamese shares in the previous five consecutive sessions, exchange data showed. Over 70 percent of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange lost ground on Tuesday, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, which fell 1.06 percent. Steel producer Hoa Phat Group dropped 4.39 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank fell 2.28 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 586.09 PREV. CLOSE 596.11 % CHANGE -1.68% HIGH 597.99 LOW 586.09 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.121 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.13 Change (%) 1-year 20.604 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)