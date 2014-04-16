Vietnam index ends at 6-wk low, caution over a hearing

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 2.01 percent on Wednesday as investors were cautious on the first day of a high-profile financial fraud case. Asia Commercial Bank's founder and tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien faced a court hearing in Hanoi on Wednesday morning with four charges including fraud and tax dodging, causing losses of nearly 1.7 trillion dong ($80.7 million), according to prosecutors. The hearing was suspended until further notice because a former government minister, who had also been due to stand the Wednesday hearing, was absent, the court said. "Market sentiment was strongly affected by this big financial case," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Lack of supportive news and recent falls also discouraged investors from buying, analysts said. The index has fallen for five straight sessions, closing at 574.29 points on Wednesday, the lowest level since March 4, Reuters data showed. Most stocks lost ground, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, that dropped 2.69 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup with a 2.94-percent fall. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.29 PREV. CLOSE 586.09 % CHANGE -2.01% HIGH 585.51 LOW 567.61 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.8 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.28 Change (%) 1-year 22.097 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)