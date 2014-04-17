Vietnam index ends up 1.05 pct on widespread buying

HANOI, April 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.05 percent to close at 580.31 points on Thursday as investors picked up cheap shares after recent falls. "Given such sharp drop in the previous session while there was no bad news, some investors thought it was a good time to join the market," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. The index closed at a six-week low on Wednesday after having fallen for five straight sessions. Most stocks advanced, led by Vietnam's biggest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas, with a 1.66-percent advance. Food producer Masan Group rose 1.06 percent and Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank increased 2.11 percent. But low trading and expected weak buying demand at higher prices would prevent the index from strong gains, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 580.31 PREV. CLOSE 574.29 % CHANGE 1.05% HIGH 583.51 LOW 575.83 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.777 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.638 Change (%) 1-year 20.127 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)