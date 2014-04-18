Vietnam index falls about 1 pct by midday on cautious sentiment

HANOI, April 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell about 1 percent by midday on Friday on cautious sentiment as the market lacked supportive information. About 70 percent of companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange dropped, with blue chips leading the fall. The index was down 0.92 percent at 574.96. Real estate company Vingroup fell 0.75 percent, Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dipped 0.34 percent and food producer Masan Group was down 0.52 percent. Recent gains have pushed some stocks to unusually high levels, which are not supported by their profit growth, said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy manager of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. "Supportive information on the government's policies have been delayed for quite a long time and this has weakened investors motivation," Nam added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 574.96 PREV. CLOSE 580.31 % CHANGE -0.92% HIGH 580.89 LOW 569.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.34 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.755 Change (%) 1-year 19.901 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)