Vietnam index edges up at midday, Masan Group leads
April 21, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up at midday, Masan Group leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.16 percent at midday on Monday, reversing a
deep loss on Friday, with food processing firm Masan Group Corp
 leading the market.
    Masan Group rose 2.79 percent to 92,000 dong ($4.35) per
share after hitting a three-month low on Friday at 89,500 dong,
when the entire market lost 2.58 percent, with the index hitting
a 9-week low. 
    The Ho Chi Minh City-based Masan is scheduled to hold an
annual meeting on April 25. 
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest listed company by
capitalisation, grew 0.55 percent and steel company Hoa Phat
Group climbed 0.96 percent.
    "Investors have been buying some shares which dropped
significantly during past sessions," said Vu Duy Khanh, head of
analysis at Navibank Securities. "But the selling pressure
persists as there is no positive news boosting the market."   
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
              VN Index     566.22            
           PREV. CLOSE     565.33            
              % CHANGE      0.16%            
                                             
                  HIGH     568.44            
                   LOW     560.16            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.755            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      3.999            
     Change (%) 1-year     19.467            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,130 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)

