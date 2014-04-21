FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends near 10-wk low, investors cut loss
April 21, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends near 10-wk low, investors cut loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.27 percent on Monday at its lowest level in
nearly 10 weeks as investors cut loss after the index fell
during the past two weeks, analysts said.
    The index ended at 558.14 points, the lowest since Feb. 11,
when it stood at 553.90.
    Real estate shares led the fall, with Vingroup 
dropping 0.77 percent and HAGL sliding 3.04 percent to
26,300 dong ($1.25), its lowest closing price in more than five
weeks.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
lost 1.1 percent and technology company FPT Corp fell
3.7 percent.
    "The market falling deeply since early this month made some
investors worried on further declines," said analyst Hoang Huy
at ACB Securities. "Therefore, after a small gain in this
morning session, investors started cutting loss by selling some
blue chips."     
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     558.14            
           PREV. CLOSE     565.33            
              % CHANGE     -1.27%            
                                             
                  HIGH     568.44            
                   LOW     558.14            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.755            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      3.999            
     Change (%) 1-year     19.467            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

