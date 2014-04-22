FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday on bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.22 percent at the break on Tuesday as
investors picked up cheap shares after recent falls.
    "Bargain hunting is seen in select equities including blue
chips and those that have plummeted, especially stocks of
brokerage firms," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    The index ended near its 10-week low on Monday, having lost
a combined 3.8 percent since last Friday, Reuters data showed.
 
    Food producer Masan Group Corp led the gainers,
with shares rising 1.11 percent, followed by Hanoi-based
Vietcombank with a 1.05-percent advance.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       559.38            
              PREV. CLOSE       558.14            
                 % CHANGE        0.22%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       563.11            
                      LOW       556.47            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.262            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        5.042            
        Change (%) 1-year       24.287            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.