Vietnam index ends up 2 pct on buying near support level

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 2.1 percent on Tuesday, led by banks and property firms as investors sought stocks after recent falls. Investors became more confident to join the market as the index fell near a strong support level between 550 and 555 points, analysts said. Most shares reverted recent losses after the index hit near its 10-week low on Monday, having fallen for a combined 3.8 percent since last Friday. "Some stocks have plummeted to their lowest prices in 2014, attracting investors to bargain hunt near the index's strong support level," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Property and banking sectors led the gains, with real estate firm Vingroup advancing 2.33 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 1.75 percent and VietinBank increased 2.56 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 569.87 PREV. CLOSE 558.14 % CHANGE 2.10% HIGH 569.87 LOW 556.47 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.262 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.042 Change (%) 1-year 24.287 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)