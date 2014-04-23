FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.53 pct at midday in low volume
April 23, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.53 pct at midday in low volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.53 percent at the break on Wednesday in low
volume as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for
more corporate news, an analyst said.  
    Banks lead the rise, with shares in Vietcombank 
climbing 0.69 percent, followed by Sacombank with a
3.59 percent advance. Food producer Masan Group gained
2.7 percent.
    "Shares of companies with good performance results in the
first quarter of this year rose slowly as many investors have
been awaiting more supportive news," said analyst Vu Thi Thu
Trang at Asia-Pacific Securities.
    Volume hit 39 million shares by midday, far below the
five-day average of 93 million, Reuters data showed.
    Shares in Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings,
dropped 0.77 percent to 38,700 dong ($1.83) each.
    Police have launched investigation against the former chief
executive and two senior officials of the insurance firm for
wrongdoing in management, causing losses to the state, the Hanoi
police-run Capital Security newspaper reported on Wednesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
              VN Index     572.91            
           PREV. CLOSE     569.87            
              % CHANGE      0.53%            
                                             
                  HIGH     573.31            
                   LOW     567.04            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.298            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      3.252            
     Change (%) 1-year     21.655            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)

