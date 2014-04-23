Vietnam index up 0.53 pct at midday in low volume

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.53 percent at the break on Wednesday in low volume as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for more corporate news, an analyst said. Banks lead the rise, with shares in Vietcombank climbing 0.69 percent, followed by Sacombank with a 3.59 percent advance. Food producer Masan Group gained 2.7 percent. "Shares of companies with good performance results in the first quarter of this year rose slowly as many investors have been awaiting more supportive news," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at Asia-Pacific Securities. Volume hit 39 million shares by midday, far below the five-day average of 93 million, Reuters data showed. Shares in Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings, dropped 0.77 percent to 38,700 dong ($1.83) each. Police have launched investigation against the former chief executive and two senior officials of the insurance firm for wrongdoing in management, causing losses to the state, the Hanoi police-run Capital Security newspaper reported on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 572.91 PREV. CLOSE 569.87 % CHANGE 0.53% HIGH 573.31 LOW 567.04 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.298 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.252 Change (%) 1-year 21.655 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)