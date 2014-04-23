FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct, volume at 3-mth low
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct, volume at 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.09 percent on Wednesday with top insurer
Baoviet Holdings leading the fall, and market trading
volume hit the lowest level in nearly three months on cautious
sentiment, analysts said.
    Shares in Baoviet Holdings dropped 2.82 percent to 37,900
dong ($1.8) each, its lowest closing price since Jan.3.
    Baoviet's former chief executive and two senior officials
have been investigated by the police for wrongdoing in
management, causing losses to the state, the Hanoi police-run
Capital Security newspaper reported on Wednesday.
    "This news affected to some extend the sentiment of
Baoviet's investors," said Le Dac An, a manager at Tan Viet
Securities.
    Dairy producer Vinamilk lost 0.71 percent and real
estate firm HAGL fell 1.49 percent.
    Volume dropped almost 30 percent from Tuesday to 71 million
shares, the lowest since Jan. 27, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     569.36            
           PREV. CLOSE     569.87            
              % CHANGE     -0.09%            
                                             
                  HIGH     573.39            
                   LOW     567.04            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.298            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      3.252            
     Change (%) 1-year     21.655            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.