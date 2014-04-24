FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat in low volume
April 24, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index flat in low volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was little changed by midday in thin volume as most
investors exercised caution after recent falls.
    "Liquidity has fallen low because investors are worried,
they dare not join trading," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong
with Ho Chi Minh City Securities. 
    Foreign investors, however, extended buying, he noted.  
    Baoviet Holdings shares lost 1.06 percent after a
2.82 percent fall on Wednesday when state media reported the
group's former chief executive and two senior officials faced
police investigations for wrongdoings. 
    The benchmark VN index was down 0.07 percent at 568.98.
After hitting a near 10-week low on Monday, the index ended down
0.09 percent on Wednesday with volume of 71 million shares, the
lowest in nearly three months.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).        
                   VN Index       568.98            
                PREV. CLOSE       569.36            
                   % CHANGE       -0.07%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       571.57            
                        LOW       566.94            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.383            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.856            
          Change (%) 1-year       20.197            
                                                    
               52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

