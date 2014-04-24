Vietnam index ends up 0.2 pct, volume near 4-mth low

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.19 percent on Thursday, with investors trading in caution, pushing volume down near a four-month low. A total of 56.7 million shares changed hand, the lowest since Jan. 3, Reuters data showed. Weak appetite on recent falls and a lack of news are likely to influence on trading in the next few weeks, said analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities. But foreign investors have been net buyers in the past four straight sessions ended Wednesday, with net purchase value totalling 332 billion dong ($15.7 million), exchange's data showed. "Foreigners, who mostly look for mid- and long-term investments, see the index's recent falls as an opportunity to bargain hunt," Hoang said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 1.09 percent, and food producer Masan Group edged up 0.53 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.46 PREV. CLOSE 569.36 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 571.57 LOW 566.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.383 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.856 Change (%) 1-year 20.197 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)