Vietnam index ends up 0.2 pct, volume near 4-mth low
April 24, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.2 pct, volume near 4-mth low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.19 percent on Thursday, with investors trading
in caution, pushing volume down near a four-month low.
    A total of 56.7 million shares changed hand, the lowest
since Jan. 3, Reuters data showed.
    Weak appetite on recent falls and a lack of news are likely
to influence on trading in the next few weeks, said analyst Tran
Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities.
    But foreign investors have been net buyers in the past four
straight sessions ended Wednesday, with net purchase value
totalling 332 billion dong ($15.7 million), exchange's data
showed.
    "Foreigners, who mostly look for mid- and long-term
investments, see the index's recent falls as an opportunity to
bargain hunt," Hoang said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 1.09 percent, and food producer Masan Group edged
up 0.53 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       570.46            
              PREV. CLOSE       569.36            
                 % CHANGE        0.19%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       571.57            
                      LOW       566.94            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.383            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.856            
        Change (%) 1-year       20.197            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

