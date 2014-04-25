FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 1.3 pct by midday, PetroVietNam shares lead
April 25, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 1.3 pct by midday, PetroVietNam shares lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 1.3 percent by midday on Friday, led by shares of
PetroVietNam Gas, the biggest listed firm on the Ho Chi
Minh City Stock exchange.
    PetroVietNam shares surged 4.86 percent to a record high of
97,000 dong ($4.6).
    Dairy firm Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest
listed firm, rose 0.72 percent and steel company Hoa Phat Group
 climbed 3.58 percent.
    The gradual recovery in April macroeconomic data published
on Friday lifted investor sentiment, analysts said.
    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
              VN Index     577.87            
           PREV. CLOSE     570.46            
              % CHANGE      1.30%            
                                             
                  HIGH     577.96            
                   LOW     571.71            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -6.105            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      1.833            
     Change (%) 1-year     20.633            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

