Vietnam index gains 1.5 pct, volume low, falls expected
April 25, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index gains 1.5 pct, volume low, falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 1.48 percent on Friday with PetroVietnam Gas
 shares leading the rise, but investors traded in
caution, resulting in a low volume.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 4.86
percent to a record 97,000 dong ($4.6) per share.
    Technology firm FPT climbed 3.05 percent. The
company's first quarter net profit was nearly unchanged, but
revenue in the period jumped 30 percent from a year earlier, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
    "Investors have been trading cautiously with low cash flow,
and waiting for more supportive news," said Nguyen Hoai Nam,
deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Volume was 64.3 million shares, below the five-day average
of 76 million, Reuters data showed.
    "The market is expected to drop in the short term," Nam
added. The index has gained 2.4 percent this week, based on
Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
              VN Index     578.92            
           PREV. CLOSE     570.46            
              % CHANGE      1.48%            
                                             
                  HIGH     580.74            
                   LOW     571.71            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -6.105            
     Change (%) 3-mnth      1.833            
     Change (%) 1-year     20.633            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

