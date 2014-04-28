FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 1 pct on profit-taking near close
April 28, 2014

Vietnam index down 1 pct on profit-taking near close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.01 percent on Monday in thin trade as
investors booked profits in some early outperformers.
    The index hit as high as 580.70 earlier in the session,
close to a resistance level of 585, before cautious investors
secured profits from the market.
    But recent declines in low liquidity showed that investors
were not trying to sell shares by all means, said analyst Doan
Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Foreign investors have been net buyers of Vietnamese
equities for six straight sessions, exchange data showed.
    "Some stocks have hit low prices that attract mid- and
long-term investors," Nguyet said.
    Food producer Masan Group led the losses, with
shares dropping 3.11 percent, followed by dairy product maker
Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest listed firm by
market capitalisation, that lost 1.42 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
                 VN Index        573.1           
              PREV. CLOSE       578.92           
                 % CHANGE       -1.01%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        580.7           
                      LOW        573.1           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        -3.81           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.344           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.471           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

