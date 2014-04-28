Vietnam index down 1 pct on profit-taking near close

HANOI, April 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.01 percent on Monday in thin trade as investors booked profits in some early outperformers. The index hit as high as 580.70 earlier in the session, close to a resistance level of 585, before cautious investors secured profits from the market. But recent declines in low liquidity showed that investors were not trying to sell shares by all means, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Foreign investors have been net buyers of Vietnamese equities for six straight sessions, exchange data showed. "Some stocks have hit low prices that attract mid- and long-term investors," Nguyet said. Food producer Masan Group led the losses, with shares dropping 3.11 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest listed firm by market capitalisation, that lost 1.42 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 573.1 PREV. CLOSE 578.92 % CHANGE -1.01% HIGH 580.7 LOW 573.1 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.81 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.344 Change (%) 1-year 21.471 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)