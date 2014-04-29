FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.85 pct, volume near six-month low
April 29, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.85 pct, volume near six-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.85 percent on Tuesday with shares of
PetroVietnam Gas leading the gains, but volumes
remained low as investors were cautious due to the lack of any
supporting news.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 2.58
percent to a record high of 99,500 dong ($4.72) per share.
    Food producer Masan Group jumped 2.67 percent and
Vietcombank gained 1.05 percent.
    Volume dropped 13 percent from Monday to 50.4 million
shares, the lowest since Nov. 1 last year, Reuters data showed.
    "The low trading volumes in recent weeks was the biggest
concern for investors," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy manager of
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange will close from April 30
for a national holiday and re-open on May 5. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index.
              VN Index        578           
           PREV. CLOSE      573.1           
              % CHANGE       0.85           
                                            
                  HIGH     578.21           
                   LOW     570.64           
                                            
     Change (%) 1-mnth     -3.566           
     Change (%) 3-mnth      2.979           
     Change (%) 1-year     20.777           
                                            
          52-week high     609.46  25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,060 dong)

 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

