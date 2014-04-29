FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday
April 29, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.2 percent by midday on Tuesday in low liquidity, led
by gains in banking stocks and some blue chips.
    Sacombank rose 1 percent, Eximbank gained
0.76 percent and Vietcombank rose 0.7 percent. 
Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest firm by capitalisation,
was up 1 percent.
    Food processor Masan group recovered from a 3.1
percent fall the previous day to finish up 0.53 percent. Most
energy and real estate firms fell in the morning session,
including Vingroup and HAGL.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0431 GMT.
        
           VN Index    574.15              
        PREV. CLOSE     573.1              
           % CHANGE     0.18%              
                                           
               HIGH    575.45              
                LOW    570.64              
                                           
  Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.566              
  Change (%) 3-mnth     2.979              
  Change (%) 1-year    20.777              
                                           
       52-week high    609.46     25-Mar-14
       52-week low     462.13     30-Aug-13
                                           
 
 (Reporting by Martin Petty in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)

