Vietnam index tumbles to 3-mth low on strong selling
May 6, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index tumbles to 3-mth low on strong selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 6 (Reuters) - Most equities lost ground on
Tuesday morning, pulling Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
down to the lowest level in nearly three months on loss cutting,
an analyst said.
    Around 70 percent of stocks fell, led by Vietnam's largest
listed firm PetroVietNam Gas with a 2.01-percent drop
and dairy product maker Vinamilk that lost 2.19
percent.
    The index fell 2.21 percent to 552.37 points at Tuesday's
break, the lowest intraday level since Feb. 10, Reuters data
showed.
    "Fear was spreading across the market... Buying on bargain
has appeared but only at a cautious level," said analyst Le Dac
An at Tan Viet Securities.
    Volume at midday of 50.4 million shares has already
surpassed the average level of five full days, Reuters data
showed.
    But the index may rebound in a few sessions on gains in
select shares that have reached a comparatively low price level,
An added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       552.37            
              PREV. CLOSE       564.85            
                 % CHANGE       -2.21%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       562.36            
                      LOW       552.07            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.754            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.497            
        Change (%) 1-year       18.856            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

