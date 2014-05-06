FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index hits near 3-month low on high volume
May 6, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index hits near 3-month low on high volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 fell to a near three-month low in an active trading
session on Tuesday, hurt by widespread selling by retail
investors.
    About 70 percent of stocks lost ground, dragging the index
down to its lowest close since Feb. 11, Reuters data showed.
    "Investors, especially retailers who practiced trading on
margin, were tapering their risk appetite," said deputy manager
Nguyen Hoai Nam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    The country's two biggest listed firms led the losses, with
PetroVietNam Gas falling 1.51 percent and dairy product
maker Vinamilk dropping 2.92 percent.
    Trading was active, but mostly due to withdrawals by
investors who now preferred to stay on the sideline, Nam added.
    The index closed down 1.72 percent at 555.11, with trading
volume almost double the five-day average level. Over 100
million shares changed hands on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
    With the index in its downward trend after gaining as much
as 20 percent during the first quarter of 2014, analysts expect
Vietnamese equities market to move range-bound in coming weeks.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       555.11           
              PREV. CLOSE       564.85           
                 % CHANGE       -1.72%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       562.36           
                      LOW       545.97           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.754           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.497           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.856           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
