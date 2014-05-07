Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on bargain hunting

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded 0.88 percent at close as investors picked up blue chips which had fallen to low price levels. "Bargain hunting was solid, with focus on blue chips, while investment in smaller stocks barely changed," said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at MB Securities. The index hit near its three-month low on Tuesday on widespread selling from retail investors. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings jumped 6.82 percent, the biggest gain since late January this year, while food producer Masan Group advanced 2.19 percent. But the absence of supportive news made it difficult to identify the market trend, Ngoc said. Volume nearly halved from the previous session to 52.4 million shares, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 559.97 PREV. CLOSE 555.11 % CHANGE 0.88% HIGH 561.56 LOW 553.21 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.396 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.078 Change (%) 1-year 13.678 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)