Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on bargain hunting
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rebounded 0.88 percent at close as investors picked up blue
chips which had fallen to low price levels.
    "Bargain hunting was solid, with focus on blue chips, while
investment in smaller stocks barely changed," said analyst Do
Bao Ngoc at MB Securities.
    The index hit near its three-month low on Tuesday on
widespread selling from retail investors. 
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings jumped 6.82 percent,
the biggest gain since late January this year, while food
producer Masan Group advanced 2.19 percent.
    But the absence of supportive news made it difficult to
identify the market trend, Ngoc said.
    Volume nearly halved from the previous session to 52.4
million shares, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       559.97            
              PREV. CLOSE       555.11            
                 % CHANGE        0.88%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       561.56            
                      LOW       553.21            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.396            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.078            
        Change (%) 1-year       13.678            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
