Vietnam index drops most in 13 years on sea dispute with China

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell the most in nearly 13 years on Thursday as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea, analysts and traders said. Around 85 percent of Vietnam equities struggled, leading the index to post its biggest intraday drop since November 2001, Reuters data showed. The index was down 5.89 percent at 526.96 by the mid-day break after falling earlier to 525.37. Vietnam said on Wednesday that Chinese vessels intentionally rammed into its ships in a disputed area of the South China Sea, where Beijing has deployed a giant oil rig, sending tensions spiralling in the region. "It is not surprising that the stock market was affected by the conflict... Vietnam equities may suffer from this dispute for about a week," said Trinh Hoai Giang, deputy chief executive officer of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. The index has lost around 13 percent since late March when it hit a high of more than four years, Reuters data showed. Retail investors were concerned but funds and institutions were trading as normal, Giang added. By midday, 103 million shares had changed hands, well above the five-day average level of 76 million, Reuters data showed. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation, plummeted 6.6 percent, and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 5.22 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 526.96 PREV. CLOSE 559.97 % CHANGE -5.89% HIGH 550.75 LOW 525.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.76 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.857 Change (%) 1-year 15.32 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)