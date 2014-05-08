FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index drops most in 13 years on sea dispute with China
#Asia
May 8, 2014

Vietnam index drops most in 13 years on sea dispute with China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
fell the most in nearly 13 years on Thursday as tension mounted
between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea, analysts and
traders said.
    Around 85 percent of Vietnam equities struggled, leading the
index to post its biggest intraday drop since November 2001,
Reuters data showed.
    The index was down 5.89 percent at 526.96 by the mid-day
break after falling earlier to 525.37. 
    Vietnam said on Wednesday that Chinese vessels intentionally
rammed into its ships in a disputed area of the South China Sea,
where Beijing has deployed a giant oil rig, sending tensions
spiralling in the region. 
    "It is not surprising that the stock market was affected by
the conflict... Vietnam equities may suffer from this dispute
for about a week," said Trinh Hoai Giang, deputy chief executive
officer of Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    The index has lost around 13 percent since late March when
it hit a high of more than four years, Reuters data showed.
    Retail investors were concerned but funds and institutions
were trading as normal, Giang added.
    By midday, 103 million shares had changed hands, well above
the five-day average level of 76 million, Reuters data showed.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by
capitalisation, plummeted 6.6 percent, and dairy product maker
Vinamilk lost 5.22 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index      526.96            
             PREV. CLOSE      559.97            
                % CHANGE      -5.89%            
                                                
                    HIGH      550.75            
                     LOW      525.37            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.76            
       Change (%) 3-mnth       1.857            
       Change (%) 1-year       15.32            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

