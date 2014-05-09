FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rebounds on bargain hunting
May 9, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rebounds on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
bounced back 1.53 percent on Friday after losing the most in a
day since October 2001 in the previous session, as investors
picked up cheap shares on expectation of a stable relationship
with China. 
    "Investors have calmed down... We don't think there will be
an intense conflict," said Tran Minh Hoang, an analyst with
Vietcombank Securities.
    The drop in the previous session has created buying
opportunities for funds and foreign investors who look at the
market in a comparatively longer term than retailers, Hoang
added.
    Foreign investors on Wednesday bought net 243 billion dong
($11.5 million) worth of Vietnamese equities, nearly five times
the amount seen the day before, exchange data showed.
    But bargain-hunting was strong only at low price levels and
seemed weakened as stocks rose higher, Hoang added.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 3.2 percent
and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by
capitalisation rose 1.63 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index      535.17             
             PREV. CLOSE      527.09             
                % CHANGE       1.53%             
                                                 
                    HIGH      535.88             
                     LOW       522.7             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth        #N/A             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -4.124             
       Change (%) 1-year        #N/A             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 ($1 = 21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

