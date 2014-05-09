FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up nearly 3 pct as investors go bargain hunting
#Asia
May 9, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up nearly 3 pct as investors go bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended nearly 3 percent higher on Friday, recouping some of its
losses in the previous day on a dispute in the South China Sea
between Vietnam and China that dragged the index to its biggest
drop since October 2001. 
    Investors, especially funds and foreign institutional
buyers, picked up plummeting but fundamentally good shares,
resulting in strong bargain hunting in most blue-chips, analysts
said.
    VN Index's price-over-earning ratio (PE) is now the lowest
among Southeast Asian countries at 12.16, far below the leading
Philippines' benchmark with a PE of 20.09, Reuters data
showed.
    "The market has recovered, and margin call pressure has
lessened, but a solid rebound depends on how the political
situation turns out," said Doan Minh Quan, a manager at ACB
Securities.
    Top gainer PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm, jumped 5.43 percent, its biggest gain since April
last year, Reuters data showed.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk rose 4 percent while
food producer Masan Group was up 3.45 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index      542.46            
             PREV. CLOSE      527.09            
                % CHANGE       2.92%            
                                                
                    HIGH      542.56            
                     LOW       522.7            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth        #N/A            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -4.124            
       Change (%) 1-year        #N/A            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
