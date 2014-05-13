Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; sentiment stabilises

HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index hovered just below its four-month low hit in the previous session as investor sentiment stabilised and buying in blue chips lent some support. The index had eased 0.4 percent to 514.96 by midday, slightly below the four-month low of 517.05 recorded on Monday. "Sentiment has stabilised now and investors are focusing on shares of companies with high market capitalisations," said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities. Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurer by market share, led gainers, with shares rising 3.07 percent, followed by Eximbank, which gained 2.4 percent, and HAGL with a 2.37 percent increase. Continued buying after prices became more attractive following recent falls is expected to support the market, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 514.96 PREV. CLOSE 517.05 % CHANGE -0.40% HIGH 518.45 LOW 508.76 Change (%) 1-mnth -13.907 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.365 Change (%) 1-year 6.367 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)