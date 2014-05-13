FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; sentiment stabilises
May 13, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; sentiment stabilises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 hovered just below its four-month low hit in the previous
session as investor sentiment stabilised and buying in blue
chips lent some support.
    The index had eased 0.4 percent to 514.96 by midday,
slightly below the four-month low of 517.05 recorded on Monday.
 
   "Sentiment has stabilised now and investors are focusing on
shares of companies with high market capitalisations," said
analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities.
    Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurer by
market share, led gainers, with shares rising 3.07 percent,
followed by Eximbank, which gained 2.4 percent, and
HAGL with a 2.37 percent increase. 
    Continued buying after prices became more attractive
following recent falls is expected to support the market,
analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).        
                   VN Index       514.96            
                PREV. CLOSE       517.05            
                   % CHANGE       -0.40%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       518.45            
                        LOW       508.76            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth      -13.907            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -8.365            
          Change (%) 1-year        6.367            
                                                    
               52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

