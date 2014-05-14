FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rebounds 1.4 pct after two-day fall
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rebounds 1.4 pct after two-day fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained 1.38 percent on Wednesday, recovering from a
two-day losing streak, supported by value-buying as share prices
have become more attractive, traders said.
    The index had lost a combined 5.3 percent after two falls on
Monday and Tuesday, partly due to continued tension over a sea
dispute with China.  
    "After recent falls people started buying, but the demand is
still weak," a Vietnamese trader in Hanoi said.
    Vietcombank rose 6.58 percent, followed by
Vietnam's largest insurer by market share, Baoviet Holdings
, which increased 5.41 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas
 - the country's top listed firm by market value - lost
0.56 percent.       
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       521.01           
                PREV. CLOSE       513.91           
                   % CHANGE        1.38%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       523.46           
                        LOW       509.82           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -14.43           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.869           
          Change (%) 1-year        5.109           
                                                   
               52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.