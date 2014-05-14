FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 3 pct, but falls seen later this week
May 14, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 3 pct, but falls seen later this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 3 percent to close at 529.53 points on Wednesday,
boosted by buying in several blue chips including bank and
securities stocks, but weak selling could lead to more falls
later this week, traders said.
    Shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank rose 7 percent to
close at 26,000 dong, followed by Baoviet Holdings with
a 6.91 percent rise and Saigon Securities that rose
6.57 percent.
    "In coming days the index may fall gain, because those who
want to sell stocks only slow their selling today to wait for
prices to rise higher, then they will sell," a Hanoi-based
Vietnamese trader said.
    A total of 108.22 million shares changed hands on Wednesday,
up nearly 10 percent from the previous day. 
    Traders and analysts say Vietnam's stock market has been on
a downward trend, after the index hit a two-week high at 603.25
points on April 8, Reuters data show. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).       
                   VN Index       529.53            
                PREV. CLOSE       513.91            
                   % CHANGE        3.04%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       529.59            
                        LOW       509.82            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -14.43            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.869            
          Change (%) 1-year        5.109            
                                                    
               52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

