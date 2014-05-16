Vietnam index up 1 pct at close; foreigners buy

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 1.04 percent on Friday as foreign investors bargain hunted shares that fell to low prices, analysts said. "The market is supported by steady and increasing purchase from foreign investors, while pressure from margin call has reduced," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreigners have been net buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange so far this month, with net purchase value totalling 1.4 trillion dong ($66.3 million) as of May 15, the exchange's data showed. Most stocks gained, led by top insurer Baoviet Holdings with a 3.94 percent advance. Hanoi-based lender BIDV , Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, also rose 2.11 percent. But the index would not gain strong as investors are sensitive with news on the on-going conflict between Vietnam and China in the South China Sea, which could lead to any immediate selling in case of rising tension, Phuong said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 529.49 PREV. CLOSE 524.05 % CHANGE 1.04% HIGH 529.49 LOW 519.39 Change (%) 1-mnth -10.585 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.418 Change (%) 1-year 7.836 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,130 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)