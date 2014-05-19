FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking
May 19, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.24 percent at the break on Monday as retail
investors took profit from recent gains of stocks, an analyst
said.
    About half of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange lost
ground, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation
PetroVietNam Gas, with a 2.25 percent drop. Dairy
product maker Vinamilk fell 0.83 percent.
    "Worries on the sea dispute with China prompted investors,
mostly retailers, to secure profits from the index's gain last
Friday," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities.
    The index gained 1.04 percent last Friday on extended buying
from foreign investors, who have always been net buyers this
month in Vietnam, the exchange's data showed. 
    Foreigners and funds' purchases are likely to boost the
index to around 560 points later this month, Tuan added.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index       528.2                
             PREV. CLOSE      529.49                
                % CHANGE      -0.24%                
                                                    
                    HIGH      531.31                
                     LOW      525.82                
                                                    
       Change (%) 1-mnth      -7.801                
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -7.467                
       Change (%) 1-year       7.984                
                                                    
            52-week high      609.46       25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13       30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

