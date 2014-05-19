Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking

HANOI, May 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.24 percent at the break on Monday as retail investors took profit from recent gains of stocks, an analyst said. About half of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange lost ground, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation PetroVietNam Gas, with a 2.25 percent drop. Dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.83 percent. "Worries on the sea dispute with China prompted investors, mostly retailers, to secure profits from the index's gain last Friday," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. The index gained 1.04 percent last Friday on extended buying from foreign investors, who have always been net buyers this month in Vietnam, the exchange's data showed. Foreigners and funds' purchases are likely to boost the index to around 560 points later this month, Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 528.2 PREV. CLOSE 529.49 % CHANGE -0.24% HIGH 531.31 LOW 525.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.801 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.467 Change (%) 1-year 7.984 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)