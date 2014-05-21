FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends at 2-wk high on domestic buying
#Asia
May 21, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends at 2-wk high on domestic buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 1.18 percent to end at the highest level in two
weeks on Wednesday as recent gains attracted investors while
caution over an ongoing tension with China eased, analysts said.
 
    The index ended at 543.88 points, lifted by advances in more
than 70 percent of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange,
Reuters data showed. It has risen a combined 3.8 percent after
four gains.
    "It is hard to resist from such gains over the past days,"
said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities.
    Domestic investors have increased purchases, picking up
mid-cap and penny stocks, analysts said.
    But foreigners turned to net sellers on Wednesday after
being net buyers for 20 straight sessions, the exchange's data
showed. 
    "They have collected enough cheap shares after the index
fell on the dispute with China," Khanh added. 
    Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp was among
the outperformers, with shares jumping 6.72 percent to end at
25,400 dong ($1.2) each, the highest close since May 7.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
rose 1.67 percent higher, and dairy product maker Vinamilk
 advanced 1.63 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index      543.88            
             PREV. CLOSE      537.52            
                % CHANGE       1.18%            
                                                
                    HIGH      543.93            
                     LOW      533.19            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth      -4.919            
       Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.87            
       Change (%) 1-year       9.192            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,125 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
