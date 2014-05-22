Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit taking

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.4 percent to close at 541.73 points on Thursday as investors took profit from stocks after a streak of four gains, analysts said. Property firm Vingroup led the losses, with shares dipping 1.49 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender BIDV that fell 2.01 percent. "Investors are still cautious about the situation in the East Sea (South China Sea) so they secured profits near the index's resistance level of 550 points," said analyst Hoang Huy of ACB Securities. Selling slightly pushed up liquidity on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, analysts said. Volume reached 130 million shares on Thursday, above the five-day average level of 106 million, Reuters data showed. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung recently said his government was considering various "defence options" against China, including legal action, following the deployment of a Chinese oil rig to waters in the South China Sea that Hanoi also claims. The index had gained a combined 3.8 percent over the last four sessions ending on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 541.73 PREV. CLOSE 543.88 % CHANGE -0.40% HIGH 547.2 LOW 541.43 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.555 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.678 Change (%) 1-year 8.737 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)