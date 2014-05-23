FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down in thin trade
May 23, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends down in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged on Friday, closing down 0.04 percent
in low trading volume as the market lacked news, analysts said.
    Volume on Friday fell 34 percent from a day earlier to 86
million shares, Reuters data showed.
    Buying demand was just enough to cover profit taking by
cautious investors, said analyst Tran Hai Yen of Bao Viet
Securities.
    With no negative news expected next week, the index is
likely to hover around the current level, analysts said.
    Vietnam's biggest listed bank by capitalisation Vietcombank
 fell 2.59 percent, while the country's largest listed
company PetroVietNam Gas edged up 0.54 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index      541.49             
             PREV. CLOSE      541.73             
                % CHANGE      -0.04%             
                                                 
                    HIGH       545.3             
                     LOW      540.51             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth      -4.938             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -5.055             
       Change (%) 1-year       7.865             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

