Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct; falls likely ahead
May 26, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct; falls likely ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rallied 0.47 percent on Monday to close at 544.06 points
on gains in some blue-chips, but analysts expect the index to
decline in the near future.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gains, with
shares rising 3.8 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group
 with a 1.68 percent rise. 
    Money also flowed into speculative stocks, said Le Dac An,
an analyst from Tan Viet Securities. Property firms FLC Group
 climbed 6.73 percent while Hoang Quan Corp was
up 2.99 percent.
    "Rises in speculative stocks suggested a short-term gain for
the market as investors would snap quick profits near the
index's resistance level of 550 points," An said.
     Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close
(0801 GMT).
                VN Index      544.06             
             PREV. CLOSE      541.49             
                % CHANGE       0.47%             
                                                 
                    HIGH      544.93             
                     LOW      536.27             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth      -4.895             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -5.097             
       Change (%) 1-year       8.685             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

