FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct by midday; retailers buy
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct by midday; retailers buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.33 percent at Wednesday's break, on track for
its third consecutive session of gains, as retailers extended
buying after a strong rally in the previous day, an analyst
said.
    Equities closed near their three-week highs on Tuesday as
retailers thought current prices reflected an ongoing conflict
between Vietnam and China after Beijing's deployment of an oil
rig in the disputed South China Sea. 
    Food producer Masan Group led gains with a 1.62
percent rise, followed by Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank
 with a 4.26 percent advance.
    Gains were strong in early trade, but an increase in selling
towards the midday break boosted volume to 70.1 million shares,
near the five full-day average level of 99.5 million shares,
Reuters data showed.
    "Money inflow from retailers is usually short-term, so the
index may dip soon on profit-taking," said analyst Nguyen The
Minh from Viet Capital Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index       554.6           
             PREV. CLOSE      552.75           
                % CHANGE       0.33%           
                                               
                    HIGH      557.16           
                     LOW      553.95           
                                               
       Change (%) 1-mnth        #N/A           
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -5.479           
       Change (%) 1-year        #N/A           
                                               
            52-week high      609.46  25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.