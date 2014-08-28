FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, brokerages in focus
August 28, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, brokerages in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.64 percent at the break on Thursday to 632.81
points, with securities firms attracting strong money inflows.
    Saigon Securities Incorp hit a four-month high,
increasing 2.13 percent at the break, with half-day volume
already surpassing the full-day level in the previous session at
3.4 million shares, Reuters data showed.
    Ho Chi Minh City Securities also reached its
highest since April, rising 3.19 percent in solid liquidity.
    Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at unlisted broker An Binh
Securities, attributed the interest to potential seen in
brokerage firms which had not gained at the same rate as other
equities.
    "The sentiment was excitement, especially among investors
that are holding securities stocks, which haven't gained much in
the past sessions," he said. 
    But the index's rally was mostly helped by a 1.63-percent
advance of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm that accounts for a fifth of total market value.
    "Investors are still trading in, and the index is likely to
extend its rise," Tuan said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       632.81           
                PREV. CLOSE       628.77           
                   % CHANGE        0.64%           
                                                   
                       HIGH        633.1           
                        LOW       626.32           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.771           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       13.753           
          Change (%) 1-year       29.491           
                                                   
               52-week high       632.25  27-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

