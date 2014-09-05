FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index steady by midday, eyes fund review
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 5, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index steady by midday, eyes fund review

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was little changed by midday on Friday, with investors
awaiting a fund's portfolio restructuring plan to be announced
later in the day.
    The index edged up 0.08 percent to 640.72 by Friday's break.
    The db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF)
 is scheduled to post its restructuring plan for the
next quarter after market close on Friday.
    Investors and brokerages have been expecting the fund to add
shares of confectionery company Kinh Do Corp to its
basket. 
    KDC was flat by midday on Friday, having surged 33 percent
over the past month on heavy volume. The stock on Sept. 3
touched the highest level in nearly seven years of 76,000 dong
($3.6), while its price-over-earning ratio hit 24.53 on Friday,
compared with the broader market's 14.89, Reuters data showed.
    "If Kinh Do is added, then the ETF would have to offload
some other shares in its portfolio that may lead to corrections
or accumulation on the market for the next two weeks," said
analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Analysts said ETFs' activities in coming weeks will be the
main focus of the Vietnamese equities market, with another major
ETF Market Vectors Vietnam due to announce its review
plan later this month.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       640.72           
                PREV. CLOSE       640.22           
                   % CHANGE        0.08%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       641.34           
                        LOW       638.55           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.874           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       15.676           
          Change (%) 1-year       35.798           
                                                   
               52-week high       644.56   3-Sep-14
               52-week low         469.3   4-Sep-13
 ($1 = 21,160 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.