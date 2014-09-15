Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct, eye funds' review

HANOI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.34 percent on Monday as selling increased near the session's end while investors looked at the portfolio restructuring of two exchange-traded funds' (ETF). Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the losses with a 2.46 percent fall, followed by property firm Vingroup that declined 1.8 percent. "The index is likely to fluctuate largely in high volume this week when two ETFs review their portfolios," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, two major foreign ETFs that trade in Vietnamese equities, are scheduled to end their quarterly portfolio restructurings by Friday. "Many investors are waiting for the ETFs to finish their review before making any further investment," Phuong said. He recommended buying when the index corrects, similar to the Monday session, given the positive long-term outlook for the market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 630.34 PREV. CLOSE 632.5 % CHANGE -0.34% HIGH 636.65 LOW 630.34 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.105 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.236 Change (%) 1-year 32.993 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 469.39 9-Sep-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)