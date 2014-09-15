FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct, eye funds' review
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct, eye funds' review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.34 percent on Monday as selling increased
near the session's end while investors looked at the portfolio
restructuring of two exchange-traded funds' (ETF).
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the losses with
a 2.46 percent fall, followed by property firm Vingroup 
that declined 1.8 percent.
    "The index is likely to fluctuate largely in high volume
this week when two ETFs review their portfolios," said analyst
Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam, two major foreign ETFs that trade in
Vietnamese equities, are scheduled to end their quarterly
portfolio restructurings by Friday.
    "Many investors are waiting for the ETFs to finish their
review before making any further investment," Phuong said.
    He recommended buying when the index corrects, similar to
the Monday session, given the positive long-term outlook for the
market.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index      630.34           
                PREV. CLOSE       632.5           
                   % CHANGE      -0.34%           
                                                  
                       HIGH      636.65           
                        LOW      630.34           
                                                  
          Change (%) 1-mnth       5.105           
          Change (%) 3-mnth      10.236           
          Change (%) 1-year      32.993           
                                                  
               52-week high      644.56   3-Sep-14
               52-week low       469.39   9-Sep-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

